Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $382.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.98 and its 200-day moving average is $362.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.