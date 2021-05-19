COVA (COVA) Trading Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. COVA has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $226,893.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COVA has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00086959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $557.45 or 0.01449460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00059131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00107607 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

