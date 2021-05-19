Cowen Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $140.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price raised by analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s current price.
JACK has been the subject of several other reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.
Shares of JACK opened at $114.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average is $101.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $124.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.