Cowen Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $140.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price raised by analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s current price.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

Shares of JACK opened at $114.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average is $101.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

