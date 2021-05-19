Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

CRARY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of CRARY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. 114,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

