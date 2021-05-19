Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.52.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.48. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

