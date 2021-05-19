Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.52.
Shares of NYSE HD opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.48. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
