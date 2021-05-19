Credit Suisse Group Cuts Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Price Target to $48.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 214.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of BLX opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,993 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

