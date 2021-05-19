Credit Suisse Group Increases Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $38.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

OMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,596. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,333,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.