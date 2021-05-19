Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Criteo posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRTO. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,444,000. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,481,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,984,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at $14,541,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

