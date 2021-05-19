Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Criteo posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRTO. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,444,000. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,481,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,984,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at $14,541,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit