Cryptrust 1-Day Volume Tops $3,192.00 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded down 29% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Cryptrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Cryptrust has a market cap of $53,559.39 and $3,192.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00069615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00314086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00178762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.01040263 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032839 BTC.

Cryptrust Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars.

