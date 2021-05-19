Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

CUE stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $423.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CUE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

