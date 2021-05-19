Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 735.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

