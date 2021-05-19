Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $749,000 Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7,048.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $268.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.31.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

