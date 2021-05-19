Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,659,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,126,000 after buying an additional 1,214,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after buying an additional 788,973 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after buying an additional 454,056 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 419,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.