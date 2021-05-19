Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.79.

Shares of CWK opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,672,186 shares of company stock valued at $80,775,226 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

