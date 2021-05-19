Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CWK stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,198,820.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,672,186 shares of company stock worth $80,775,226. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,116,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 10,181.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,538,000 after acquiring an additional 919,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

