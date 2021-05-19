CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

NYSE CVS opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $88.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

