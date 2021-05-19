DA Davidson Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average is $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 147.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,848 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,373,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 209,850 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $294,105,000 after purchasing an additional 266,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 530,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $60,913,000 after purchasing an additional 76,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

