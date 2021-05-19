DA Davidson Lowers DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $158.00

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $162.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

NYSE DASH traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $136.79. The company had a trading volume of 86,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,497. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.67.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit