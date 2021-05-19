DA Davidson Lowers DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $158.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $162.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

NYSE DASH traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $136.79. The company had a trading volume of 86,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,497. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.67.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

