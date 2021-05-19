DA Davidson Upgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Neutral

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $122.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $126.00. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $125.15 on Monday. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day moving average of $154.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,430 over the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

