DAD (DAD) Trading 37.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $67.98 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000650 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00082753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.33 or 0.01260054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.29 or 0.09841650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00055763 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,139,546 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.