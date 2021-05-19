Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DAI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.25 ($96.76).

DAI stock opened at €74.79 ($87.99) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a 12 month low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a 12 month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.09.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

