Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 530 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

