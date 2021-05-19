Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.63.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $248.15. 23,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,040. The stock has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Analyst Recommendations for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit