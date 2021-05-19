Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.63.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $248.15. 23,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,040. The stock has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.