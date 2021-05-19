Daniel J. Taylor Sells 5,992 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Stock

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MGP opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

