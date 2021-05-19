Daniel J. Taylor Sells 5,992 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Stock

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:MGP opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 0.76.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
