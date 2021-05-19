DAOstack (GEN) Trading Down 42.6% Over Last 7 Days

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $129,750.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

