Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

NYSE DQ traded up $5.13 on Wednesday, reaching $76.36. 63,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $130.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.