DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Stock Price Down 1%

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK)’s share price fell 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $6.00. 692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.43%.

About DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit