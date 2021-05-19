DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Stock Price Down 1%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK)’s share price fell 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $6.00. 692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.43%.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

