David E. Rainbolt Sells 5,100 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 5,100 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,194,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,271,233.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BancFirst by 494.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

