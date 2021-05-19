DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 693 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 55.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.69 and a 200 day moving average of $204.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.