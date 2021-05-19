DB Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 4,296 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after buying an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after buying an additional 839,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after buying an additional 746,729 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after buying an additional 720,713 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

