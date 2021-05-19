DB Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 218,437 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,727,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $96.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.03.

