DB Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 398.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,463 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,530,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,183,000 after buying an additional 127,469 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 79,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 779,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,893,000 after buying an additional 61,591 shares during the period.

AAXJ opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $102.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.69.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

