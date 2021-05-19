DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.74

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and traded as high as $89.72. DBS Group shares last traded at $89.34, with a volume of 44,202 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.1452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $8.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

