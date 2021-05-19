Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,524 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,139 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,665. The company has a market capitalization of $177.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.