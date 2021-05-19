Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,473 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 11,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,453 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 156,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,691. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

