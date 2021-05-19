Decatur Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,825 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises about 1.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 8.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 460,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CDW by 18.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,846,000 after buying an additional 50,959 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in CDW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.93. 1,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.98. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

