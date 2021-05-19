Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Given New $62.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of DEN opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 4.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $61.50.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

