Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$137,000.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,701.26.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total value of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$247,500.00.

Denison Mines stock opened at C$1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.36. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

