Desjardins Increases Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$42.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $32.91.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

