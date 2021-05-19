Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €10.92 ($12.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.10. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

