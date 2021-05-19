Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 74,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,009. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $1.3908 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

