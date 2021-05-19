Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Diamondback Energy worth $17,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

FANG opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.