Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $120.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $80.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

