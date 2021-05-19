DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DKS opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Earnings History for DICK`S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

