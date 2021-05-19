Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

Shares of DBD stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 318,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,587. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

