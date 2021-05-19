Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%.
Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.67. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.
Digital Ally Company Profile
