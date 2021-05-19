Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.52. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.31. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

