Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.09% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “@context”:”http:\/\/schema.org”,”@type”:”Article”,”headline”:”Discovery, Texas Roadhouse upgrades among today’s top calls on Wall Street”,”image”:”https:\/\/thefly.com\/images\/logo_thefly_small.png”,”datePublished”:”2021-05-17T09:36:28-0400″,”description”:”Article symbols: DISCA, T, CMCSA, VIAC, DIS, TXRH, CLF, X, ULTA, HOG, CMI, DISCK”} Check out today’s top analyst calls from a…”> Discovery, Texas Roadhouse upgrades among today’s top calls on Wall Street DISCA;T;CMCSA;VIAC;DIS;TXRH;CLF;X;ULTA;HOG;CMI;DISCK – The Fly //#1067 Algunos plugins generan llamados a undefined page siempre que haya un input con el nombre “search”. Esto lo debería apagar. window.suggestmeyes_loaded = true; // Variable global que indica en qué página está var page = ‘landingPageNews’; var loggedin = 0; var esGrandfathered = 0; var snf = 0; var fts = ‘https://thefly.com//free_trial.php’; var sfd = ‘https://thefly.com/’; var logJs = false; var sessionNotify = {}; sessionNotify.title = “; sessionNotify.message = “; sessionNotify.redirect = “; (function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i[‘GoogleAnalyticsObject’]=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){ (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })(window,document,’script’,’//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js’,’ga’); $(“document”).ready(function(){ ga(‘create’, ‘UA-57334935-1’, ‘thefly.com’); ga(‘set’, ‘dimension1’, ‘notlogged’); ga(‘send’, ‘pageview’); }); /* Wrappers para analytics */ function aTrackEvent(eventCategory, eventAction, eventLabel, eventValue, fieldsObject){ ga(‘send’, ‘event’, eventCategory, eventAction, eventLabel, eventValue, fieldsObject); log(“aTrackEvent(‘”+eventCategory+”‘,'”+eventAction+”‘,'”+eventLabel+”‘,'”+eventValue+”‘)”); //console.log(“aTrackEvent(‘”+eventCategory+”‘,'”+eventAction+”‘,'”+eventLabel+”‘,'”+eventValue+”‘)”); return true; } {“@context”:”http:\/\/schema.org”,”@type”:”Organization”,”url”:”https:\/\/thefly.com”,”logo”:”https:\/\/thefly.com\/images\/logo_thefly_small.png”,”contactPoint”:[{“@type”:”ContactPoint”,”telephone”:”+1 908 273 6397″,”contactType”:”customer support”,”areaServed”:”US”,”availableLanguage”:”English”}],”sameAs”:[]} {“@context”:”http:\/\/schema.org”,”@type”:”WebSite”,”name”:”TheFly.com”,”alternateName”:”First site in stock news.”,”url”:”https:\/\/thefly.com”} InvestingChannelQueue = window.InvestingChannelQueue || []; InvestingChannelQueue.push(function() { InvestingChannel.UAT.Run(“0e5c08ae-fecf-41c6-8671-93ae635c67af”); }); Get Free Trial Forgot password Remember me Home News & Analysis Breaking News On The Fly Fly cast My Portfolios Calendars Events Syndicate Street Research About The Fly Services About Us HELP/FAQ Contact Us Subscriptions Mobile Version Breaking News Instant updates and real-time market news. May 17th, 2021 09:36 Discovery, Texas Roadhouse upgrades among today’s top calls on Wall Street Fly Intel Laurie Pasternack Chan – email Cummins upgrade also among today’s notable calls Check out today’s top analyst calls from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly. DISCOVERY UPGRADED TO BUY: Citi analyst Jason Bazinet upgraded Discovery (DISCA) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $44, up from $40. The analyst believes the media transaction reported last night makes sense for both AT&T (T) and Discovery. Discovery needs additional scale in terms of content and advertising spending to compete effectively in a direct-to-consumer world, and AT&T “potentially brings sufficient scale on both dimensions,”

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $33.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Discovery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.