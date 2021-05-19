Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DNHBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS DNHBY traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 50,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

