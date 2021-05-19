Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 83,739 shares.The stock last traded at $47.98 and had previously closed at $47.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Get Docebo alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $26,961,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $90,795,000.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.